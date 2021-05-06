GRiZ and Subtronics Tease Follow-Up to Global Dubstep Hit "Griztronics"

Round two of "Griztronics" seems to be on the way after GRiZ revealed he's been in the studio with Subtronics.

Thanks to a serendipitous tweet from GRiZ, dubstep fans can now look forward to a follow-up to the electro-funk star's 2019 collaborative hit with Subtronics. GRiZ revealed that he was in the studio with the Cyclops Recordings label head working on new music.

With its signature pre-drop punchline, "Griztronics" emerged as dubstep's crown jewel after its release on GRiZ's Bangers[2].zip EP. Its wonky sound design enthralled the music festival circuit and catapulted both artists even further into electronic music superstardom.

The list of major artists to support the single live is akin to an EDM version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. DJ Snake, Zeds Dead, Adventure Club, 12th Planet, and even Shaquille O'Neal—also known as DJ Diesel—continue to rinse the track live.

"Griztronics" even made its way through the mainstream after it was added to one of Fortnite's in-game radio stations. It also emerged as a TikTok sleeper hit, topping the platform's charts and being used in over 199,000 videos to date. Check out some of the best below.

