Watch GRiZ Drop a Filthy Unreleased Collaboration With Wreckno

GRiZ performed at Room Service Music Festival over the weekend and delivered his typically boisterous blend of wonky bass and sexy funk music. Along with some of the biggest names in bass music, like Zeds Dead, REZZ, and Boombox Cartel, GRiZ threw down an electrifying set.

However, one of the highlights of the performance was the unveiling of a never-before-heard ID that moonlights as an absolute missile of a trap tune.

Produced in collaboration with Michigan-born, queer bass producer Wreckno, the track is a thunderous amalgamation of rap and trap. The unreleased tune has a dusty, retro hip-hop feel, employing a bouncy breaks arrangement, which builds and eventually culminates in a blistering hybrid trap drop that will raise the arm-hair on any bass music fan.

In somewhat of a foreshadow, GRiZ tweeted a couple days ago about his mission to, "give kids struggling w their sexuality songs to feel like being queer is cool." He also took to Twitter to tease the highly anticipated 5th edition of his Bangers EP series.

