Groove Cruise Miami 2020 to Showcase Trance and House-Curated Stages

The world's premier electronic music cruise is once again ready to set sail on its voyage from Miami to Costa Maya, Mexico. Groove Cruise 2020 is set to take place this weekend, January 9th - 13th, bringing with it over 96 hours of nonstop music alongside eight theme parties.

Party-goers attending the five-day excursion will be accompanied by some of the biggest names in EDM, including Above & Beyond, Markus Schulz, Loco Dice, and KSHMR.

The curators behind the ultimate cruise experience have revealed their programming ahead of their days-long departure, showcasing multiple opportunities for house and trance fans to get their groove on.

To kick-off the festivities, Thursday will feature a sail away party on the Main Pool where Scotty Boy, Nora En Pure, and Offaiah will take the stage. Elsewhere on the ship, a Pure Trance takeover will happen on the Constellation Stage with performances by Factor B, Solarstone, Kristina Sky, and Luccio.

Friday will see the Unicorn Slayer himself, Markus Schulz, perform a special open-to-close set at the Celebrity Theatre. A Studio 54-themed dance party is scheduled to shake up the Constellation Stage with Roger Sanchez and Gene Farris.

On the third day at sea, the Blue Kay Beach Stage will be home to Above & Beyond, Fatum, QRion, and Luccio. A special bar crawl with Danny Howard is set to take place Saturday night, while a night of Trance Classics shines on the Rooftop Terrace.

On Sunday, as part of the last full-day at sea, artists from Coldharbour Recordings will perform on the Main Pool spearheaded by label head Markus Schulz. Purified by Nora En Pure will manifest itself on the Celebrity Theatre on Decks 4 and 5. On the more eclectic side, Deck 10 will feature, Bass in Your Face, with a roster of artists that includes Laser Assassins and Jvck Savage.

The Celebrity Cruise ship will house the listed programming in company with silent discos, comedy shows, yoga, wine tastings, and more. The entire guide to Groove Cruise Miami 2020 can be found here.

Meanwhile, tickets have just gone on sale for the 2021 Groove Cruise sailing, which will take place next January 7th-11th. Find more information or purchase tickets here.

