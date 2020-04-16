Groove Cruise Announces 3-Day "Virtual Sail Aways" Live Stream This Weekend

Thanks to Whet Travel, you don't need to be on the boat to experience the unique seafaring bliss of Groove Cruise. The leader in independent music cruise experiences today officially announced its Virtual Sail Aways live stream event this weekend from April 17th-19th.

Kicking off on Friday, the 3-day virtual music festival will feature Roger Sanchez, Gene Farris, Qrion, Cocodrills, Offaiah, Fatum, and more. The stream will be available via Groove Cruise's Twitch and will also go live on Facebook, Youtube, Zoom and Instagram. In addition, Virtual Sail Aways will incorporate three costume themes, Tiger King, MASKquerade, and House Music Apocalypse, encouraging viewers to dress up at home and share via Whet Travel’s interactive Zoom chat room.

Earlier this year, Whet Travel hosted its 16th annual Groove Cruise, offering electronic music fans its typical one-of-a-kind nautical festival experience on its voyage from Miami to Costa Maya. The following month, organizers announced that the 2020 California journey would embark October 15th-18th on The Norwegian Bliss—the biggest ship that Groove Cruise has ever been able to utilize.

While the tsunami that is COVID-19 continues to drown festivals and concerts at a dizzying rate, Whet Travel and Groove Cruise are doing everything they can to help. “This pandemic has certainly hit home for me and the #GCFAM community," says Jason Beukema founder and creator of Whet Travel, Groove Cruise, and Whet Foundation. “We’ve heard stories of hardship from people coming down with serious complications from the virus, a doctor in San Diego in ICU for the past 2 weeks, parents who have been lost, nurses still working and risking their lives every day without proper protective gear and obviously many jobs lost. We must do something to help. And this grass roots effort will provide some relief for those sorely in need right now. I urge anyone experiencing a hardship to apply for a grant from the Relief Fund and we will do everything we can to help.”

With its COVID-19 Relief Fund, the Whet Foundation aims to ease the financial burden of artists during these unprecedented times, “Captains” who have sailed with Whet Travel, health workers on the front-lines, and former employees, contractors, and partner companies that have laid off employees. The initiative provides tax-free funds to alleviate a broad range of economic hardships, including unanticipated healthcare costs, rent or mortgage payments, utility expenses, food, medicine, and other necessities. Apply for the grant program on the Groove Cruise website.

