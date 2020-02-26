Groove Cruise to Take Place on Biggest Ship Yet for 2020 California Sailing

Groove Cruise, the original electronic music cruise ship festival, approaches an exciting milestone this year. The event brand's organizers have announced the 2020 California sailing will run from October 15th-18th, revealing that it will take place on The Norwegian Bliss - the largest ship in the history of the series.

Not only is it the 20-story vessel twice the size of any in Groove Cruise's 16-year history, it is the biggest that has ever been to California according to a Whet Travel statement. Atop The Norwegian Bliss will be a water park, go-kart track, and laser tag in addition to 30 restaurants and bars on a boardwalk.

Of course, that's not even mentioning the core entertainment offerings of the time-tested cruise ship festival. More than 60 artists representing every shade of the electronic music spectrum will provide 72 hours of nonstop music for revelers fortunate enough to attend.

Groove Cruise may be the crown jewel of Whet Travel as far as dance music fans are concerned, but the rapidly growing company boasts several other event brands. Over the past 16 years it has also grown to include Groove Island, Motorboat, Zen Cruise, and Salsa Cruise.

Headliners have yet to be announced for the 2020 California sailing. Tickets go on sale to the public March 4th, 2020. For more information, visit GrooveCruise.com.

