Taiwan's GR>Y Set to Perform In This Weekend's "Exposed!" Virtual Party

If you're looking for your next weekend livestream fix, Asia Music Fest has you covered with Sunday's Exposed! virtual party, which features a lineup of rising and undiscovered Asian artists based in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China. Included on the schedule is Taipei-based DJ GR>Y, a breakout star from London's illegal warehouse scene. This will be his second ever online streaming event.

Joining GR>Y will be J Muzic, Copan Kasten, Sesco, RMB, Ghost and MOXIDE. He will certainly hold his own in his set, infusing it with a mixture of bass house, hip-hop, trap, and drum & bass genres. You can GR>Y's set on Twitch here on Sunday at 8PM HKT (3AM PST, 6AM EST).

