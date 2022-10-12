Gryffin Announces Release Date of Sophomore Album, "Alive"
Fans of Gryffin can finally mark their calendars for his sophomore album, Alive.
In just a few short weeks, they'll be able to take in the long-awaited follow-up to 2019's scintillating debut album, Gravity. Over the past five months, Gryffin has dropped a number of collaborations set to appear on his second studio album, including tracks with OneRepublic ("You Were Loved"), Tinashe ("Scandalous") and EDM.com Class of 2021 star Blanke ("Colors"), among others.
Gryffin is also currently on the road for an eponymous tour, which will see him traveling to Brooklyn, Denver, Los Angeles and other major cities for a special show dedicated to Alive.
The album is slated to release on Friday, November 4th. You can pre-save Alive here.
Recommended Articles
Gryffin Announces Release Date of Sophomore Album, "Alive"
In support of the upcoming album, he's currently on the road for an eponymous tour.
REZZ Announces Release Date of "Nightmare on REZZ Street 2," Confirms 12 Unreleased Tracks
The Halloween-inspired audiovisual mix is the debut release on her new record label, HypnoVizion Records.
An Insider’s Guide to Creamfields North 2023
From tickets to vendors and everything in-between, here's everything you need to know to have a memorable Creamfields experience.
FOLLOW GRYFFIN:
Facebook: facebook.com/gryffinofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/gryffinofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/gryffinofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gl5Jg1