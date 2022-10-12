Gryffin Announces Release Date of Sophomore Album, "Alive"

Fans of Gryffin can finally mark their calendars for his sophomore album, Alive.

In just a few short weeks, they'll be able to take in the long-awaited follow-up to 2019's scintillating debut album, Gravity. Over the past five months, Gryffin has dropped a number of collaborations set to appear on his second studio album, including tracks with OneRepublic ("You Were Loved"), Tinashe ("Scandalous") and EDM.com Class of 2021 star Blanke ("Colors"), among others.

Gryffin is also currently on the road for an eponymous tour, which will see him traveling to Brooklyn, Denver, Los Angeles and other major cities for a special show dedicated to Alive.

The album is slated to release on Friday, November 4th. You can pre-save Alive here.

FOLLOW GRYFFIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/gryffinofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/gryffinofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/gryffinofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gl5Jg1