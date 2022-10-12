Skip to main content
Gryffin Announces Release Date of Sophomore Album, "Alive"

Gryffin Announces Release Date of Sophomore Album, "Alive"

In support of the upcoming album, he's currently on the road for an eponymous tour.

Christian Wade/EDM.com

In support of the upcoming album, he's currently on the road for an eponymous tour.

Fans of Gryffin can finally mark their calendars for his sophomore album, Alive.

In just a few short weeks, they'll be able to take in the long-awaited follow-up to 2019's scintillating debut album, Gravity. Over the past five months, Gryffin has dropped a number of collaborations set to appear on his second studio album, including tracks with OneRepublic ("You Were Loved"), Tinashe ("Scandalous") and EDM.com Class of 2021 star Blanke ("Colors"), among others.

Gryffin is also currently on the road for an eponymous tour, which will see him traveling to Brooklyn, Denver, Los Angeles and other major cities for a special show dedicated to Alive.

The album is slated to release on Friday, November 4th. You can pre-save Alive here.

gryffin
NEWS

Gryffin Announces Release Date of Sophomore Album, "Alive"

In support of the upcoming album, he's currently on the road for an eponymous tour.

By Nick Yopko
