Gryffin Shows Off Unused Version of "Feel Good" in Behind-the-Scenes Video

One of the most notable tracks to hit the melodic bass realm in the past few years is "Feel Good" by Gryffin, ILLENIUM, and Daya. Released four years ago, the track would eventually become a favorite across a number of genres on the festival circuit, rack up millions of plays, and help make Gryffin a household name.

Now, he's released a short behind-the-scenes video on TikTok revealing some never-before-shared information on the Gold-certified single.

In the video, you can see that the track was initially conceived in Denver when a touring Gryffin met up with ILLENIUM. He then shared a segment of what they came up with and revealed that they chose not to use the original sound for "Feel Good." However, the sound did not go to waste, as it was later used in ILLENIUM's 2017 collaboration with RUNN, "Free Fall."

He closes out the video by speaking on Daya's contributions and sharing that she was asked to re-record her vocals after the change in sound. It's noted that she had a fever of over 100° when she went back to the studio but was still able to churn out the addicting vocal offering still stuck in fans' heads to this day.

"Feel Good" by Gryffin, ILLENIUM, and Daya was released on March 3rd, 2017. You can download or stream the melodic bass classic here.

