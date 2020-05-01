Gryffin Aims to Connect the World with Debut Concert Film "Gravity Live from the Shrine"

If you weren't in attendance at Gryffin's awe-inspiring performance at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium last October, fear not, you still have the chance to experience every moment. When the electronic artist brought his revolutionary new show, dubbed Gravity II Live, to the iconic venue, the reviews were out of this world. Fans got the chance to witness hits like "All You Need to Know," "Desire," "Heading Home," and "Hurt People," all while traversing the origins of the universe.

Gryffin and his team are now using footage from that evening to bring the experience to your home screen, with the forthcoming concert film Gryffin: Gravity Live from The Shrine. While touring has been put on hold due to the stay-at-home ordinances, the need to connect with one another more paramount now more than ever.

"The idea of taking people on a journey from the beginning of the universe and showing how long it took, and how many things happened in between the Big Bang and present-day Earth, will hopefully leave people feeling more connected to each other and the universe at the end of the show," the tour's Creative Director Jordan Rosenheck told Billboard Dance last December.

The full-length film will premiere via YouTube on Saturday, May 9th at 6PM PST (9PM EST), bringing the wonders of the universe straight to your doorstep. Throughout the film, fans will experience all the glory of Gryffin, his live band, special guests Jonas Blue and Fairlane, and of course jaw-dropping pyrotechnics, lasers, and LEDs. To make sure you don't miss out on this opportunity, RSVP for the viewing here.

FOLLOW GRYFFIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/gryffinofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/gryffinofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/gryffinofficial

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/gryffinofficial

H/T: Billboard Dance