Gryffin Releases Complete "Gravity Live from The Shrine" Movie

In an effort to keep us dancing despite the live music world's international shut-down, Gryffin released his new concert film, Gravity Live from The Shrine. The hourlong saga features his complete performance from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Back in the days of watching concerts IRL, not URL, Gryffin kicked off his massive Gravity II Tour with a pair of stunning, sold-out October performances at the iconic Los Angeles venue. Now, all of us who couldn't snag tickets or live too far away are able to party like its 2019 from the safety of our own home. Known for his exhilarating blend of live future bass and beyond, it only takes viewers a couple of minutes to see why his latest tour was one of last year's most exciting.

Just last week, Gryffin teamed up with Noah Kahan for a futuristic cover of Bon Iver's 2014 single "Heavenly Father." In addition to the cover, the duo also shared a special rework of their original tune "Need Your Love," which was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

