Guitar Center to Team Up with Winter Music Conference as Official Instrument Retailer

Guitar Center has finalized a partnership that demonstrates its commitment to serving the electronic music community. The American chain has come onboard as the official music instrument retailer for the 2020 edition of Winter Music Conference (WMC) during Miami Music Week (MMW).

During the 35th annual WMC at Miami's Faena District Resort from March 16th-19th, the nationwide chain will host a pop-up store at which guests can test out and buy DJ gear by brands such as Pioneer, KORG and Native Instruments. Badge holders for the conference will be allowed an exclusive window to experience the pop-up store before it opens to the public.

"We are excited to partner with both the WMC and MMW this year," said Guitar Center Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Jeannine Davis D'Addario. "As a resource for electronic music artists, we are thrilled to debut the industry's top DJ music production equipment and software all week at the leading conference in the electronic music industry in Miami to producers, artists, and music fans."

WMC has taken place annually in Miami since 1985, and from 1999-2010 Ultra Music Festival coincided with the event. In 2018 WMC organizers took a year off, only to bring the conference back the following year with redoubled focus, branding and partnerships.

