Gunship Announce Collaboration with Slayer's Dave Lombardo for DC Comics Soundtrack

The upcoming release is in support of DC Comics' "Dark Nights: Death Metal" comic soundtrack.
The upcoming release is in support of DC Comics' "Dark Nights: Death Metal" comic soundtrack.

GUNSHIP recently announced a surprising new collaboration. For DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, the retrowave group will be teaming up with Dave Lombardo, one of the founding members of the legendary metal band Slayer.

Across their social media pages, GUNSHIP shared the trailer for the soundtrack.

It's not yet known what their specific song will sound like as the preview features a portion of an unidentified single. However, after looking over the two acts' resumes, it seems safe to assume the track will feature some of the band's signature retrowave sound mixed with some heavy metal drumming from the thrash metal icon.

In addition to GUNSHIP and Lombardo, the track will feature music from HEALTH, Denzel Curry, Rise Against, Maria Brink, Manchester Orchestra, and more. Alongside the previous artists mentioned, the soundtrack is produced by Tyler Bates, known for his contributions to movies like Deadpool 2, 300, and the John Wick series.

At the time of writing, Neither GUNSHIP nor Lombardo have announced the title of their upcoming collaboration. DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack is set to release on Friday, July 16th, 2021. You can pre-order the physical CD or vinyl release featuring a number of different retailers' exclusive content here.

