The Infamous "Gurning Rave Guy" Has Been Immortalized as an Action Figure

Some nights are meant to live on forever.

Bounce By The Ounce/YouTube

Imagine having your night out immortalized forever in figurine form.

Shaun Jackson likely didn't expect to become a rave icon when he first appeared in a promo for Rumes, a U.K. nightclub, back in 2014. The video, titled "Bounce by the Ounce," famously featured Jackson tearing it up in the club with a clenched jaw, laser-like focus and frenetic dancing.

Jackson's moves carried the original video to nearly 9 million views and spawned various spinoffs and spoofs in its wake, according to Know Your Meme.

