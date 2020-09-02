Guy Lawrence of Disclosure Opens Up About Contracting COVID-19: "I'm Just Happy to Be Alive"

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Guy Lawrence of the Grammy Award-nominated electronic music duo Disclosure has opened up about his experience contracting COVID-19.

Fresh off the release of their mammoth third studio album ENERGY, Guy and his brother—Disclosure sidekick Howard Lawrence—spoke to NME in a wide-ranging interview in which they discuss the album's creative process, working with Mac Miller, and the impact of the virus. Euphoria and vitality are two of the record's central leitmotifs, but it seems those themes weren't exactly bubbling in Lawrence's gut leading up to its release.

Lawrence spoke about the effect the virus had on his health as well as the brutal recovery period. "My breathing hasn’t been the same since," he said. "It was like having altitude sickness, without the headache."

While he is doing fine now, the potential longterm impact of the virus served as a constant and alarming reminder. "I just felt permanently short of breath—I didn’t know if I was going to be two senses down forever," he continued. "I’m just happy to be alive, to be honest."

You can dive back into ENERGY below.

Source: NME

