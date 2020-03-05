Hakkasan Group Releases March Lineups for Las Vegas Clubs

From high-profile performances from the likes of Steve Aoki, Zedd and Illenium at the biggest nightclubs to basketball game drink specials at a low-key lounge, the Hakkasan Group's March lineup is diverse and loud. Featuring events across eight venues - including four nightclubs, three pools and one lounge - the Las Vegas nightlife leader is here to stay at the top of the scene.

For the first time, the Group is also selling a Las Vegas Party Pass, giving unlimited access to ticket holders to OMNIA Nightclub, Hakkasan Nightclub and WET REPUBLIC Ultra Pool. It includes 10+ events every Thursday through Sunday.

The Group have also touted a revamp of the MGM Grand's WET REPUBLIC, adding plunge pools, an expanded artist performance area and elevated cabanas in its 2020 revamp. Opening day for the pool will be March 6.

Lineup highlights include several performances from heavy hitters and Vegas regulars Aoki, Zedd and Tiësto, along with other EDM names Loud Luxury, Cash Cash, Illenium and Party Favor. It also features a strong rap showing, including Lil Jon, Tyga, Bryce Vine and Playboi Carti.

Tonight, you can catch NGHTMRE at OMNIA in Caeser's Palace, with support from Stretch and Fergie DJ. You can check out the full month's lineup by venue here.

