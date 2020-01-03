Hakkasan, JEWEL, OMNIA and 1 OAK Announce January 2020 Lineup

While serving up party hats and bottles of champagne Tuesday night to ring in the new decade, the Hakkasan Group took the opportunity to announce the winter lineup for Las Vegas clubs Hakkasan, JEWEL Nightclub, 1 OAK and OMNIA Nightclub.

Fergie DJ will kick things off for the new year on January 2nd at Hakkasan followed by Party Favor. The first of the 2020 roster will also include Soul Clap favorite Eli Goldstein A.K.A. DJ Bamboozle, who made quite a splash going out solo on the dance floor in 2019 for some high-profile shows across the globe. Other high-profile shows for 2020 include Tiësto on January 9th and NGHTMRE on January 10th.

Steve Aoki will throw down his first Hakkasan set of 2020 on January 17th followed appearances by Loud Luxury coming off a massive 2019 with their platinum hit “Body” that made it to #7 on the Billboard Dance charts last year. Other performances include DJ sets by Lil Jon and Desiigner, as well as rising trap and future bass star Justin Caruso.

Across the strip, JEWEL Nightclub kicks off the new decade with a performance by platinum rapper and TV personality Tyga, and Las Vegas radio star Eric Dlux, the co-creator of LMFAO’s hit “Shots.” “Butterfly Effect” and “Motorsport” mastermind Murda Beatz will also come back for his second Hakkasan Group appearance on January 20th.

OMNIA nightclub, one of the world’s most established nightlife destinations, kicks off 2020 with one of New York’s biggest party starters Cash Cash and L.A.-based DJ sensation Generik. Zedd also returns to the nightclub Mecca with two performances in January of 2020 that feature rising Vegas sensations DJ Lucky Lou and DJ Flight in the Heart of OMNIA side room. Finally, DJ Wellman headlines two nights on January 4th and 24th at 1OAK in The Mirage followed by of local legends Kid Conrad, Phoreyz, Buza, and DJ Que the rest of the month. Desiigner is also set to make an appearance at the state-of-the-art nightclub on January 8th.

To see the Hakkasan Group's full January schedule and purchase tickets, click here.

FOLLOW HAKKASAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/HakkasanLV

Twitter: twitter.com/HakkasanLV

Instagram: instagram.com/hakkasanlv