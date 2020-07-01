Watch Halsey Rehearse Choreography for "Be Kind" Music Video with a Fractured Ankle

Choreography can be challenging even for the most seasoned dancers, but when you add social distancing and a broken ankle to the mix, the stakes are even higher.

These are the issues Halsey faced leading up to the debut of the music video for her collaboration with Marshmello titled "Be Kind." The colorful video spotlights the pop star as she dances around in an otherworldly performance that channels inspiration from Sia and Maddie Ziegler. Halsey shared the rehearsal road bumps with her fans on Twitter, making the end result even more impressive.

Writing that the video was "wild to create," Halsey opened up about the experience in a recent tweet. "Learning choreo on FaceTime, then I broke my ankle, we used a Bolt camera so it was all programmed beforehand so there wasn’t a human physically operating it, the team that rendered the worlds," she said. "It was wild!"

Ironically, the broken ankle didn't come from her bevy of live shows, but from tripping over her dishwasher door. In true warrior fashion, she strapped up her ankle and followed the ideal that the show must go on.

"Be Kind" by Marshmello and Halsey was released on May 1st, 2020. You can download or stream the duo's springtime single here.

