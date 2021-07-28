Hannah Wants Performed With a Broken Leg After a Scooter Accident in Ibiza

Not even a broken leg could keep Hannah Wants from taking the stage at her first festival performance since the onset of the pandemic.

The "break a leg" idiom recently took on new meaning for Hannah Wants.

The famed British DJ and electronic music vet recently broke her leg in a freak scooter accident in Ibiza, where she had been planning to perform for the first time in 16 months. Sadly for Wants, her first-ever broken bone ultimately precluded her from spinning at Ibiza Rocks and Cafe Mambo, two of Ibiza's most renowned clubbing destinations.

But not even a shattered leg could keep her from taking the stage at her first festival appearance since the onset of the pandemic. With the help of some tequila and mummy-like bandaging, she went on to throw down a monster DJ set at Wonderwood, a boutique music festival in Preston.

"So my entire touring schedule got shut down for 16 months and just three weeks before I was able to DJ for the first time since the COVID madness, I went and broke my leg in a scooter accident on the white isle of Ibiza," Wants told EDM.com.

"I had one club and one festival booked in the UK for the opening weekend and there was literally no way I was going to miss my first gigs back and my first opportunity to DJ to a crowd," she continued. "I have a boot on my leg, I had a stool to rest on behind the decks and the energy of the people—and a few tequilas—eased all of the pain!"

Wants has a slew of UK shows lined up in the near future, the dates of which you can find here.

