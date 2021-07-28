Hannah Wants Performed With a Broken Leg After a Scooter Accident in Ibiza
Not even a broken leg could keep Hannah Wants from taking the stage at her first festival performance since the onset of the pandemic.
The "break a leg" idiom recently took on new meaning for Hannah Wants.

The famed British DJ and electronic music vet recently broke her leg in a freak scooter accident in Ibiza, where she had been planning to perform for the first time in 16 months. Sadly for Wants, her first-ever broken bone ultimately precluded her from spinning at Ibiza Rocks and Cafe Mambo, two of Ibiza's most renowned clubbing destinations.

But not even a shattered leg could keep her from taking the stage at her first festival appearance since the onset of the pandemic. With the help of some tequila and mummy-like bandaging, she went on to throw down a monster DJ set at Wonderwood, a boutique music festival in Preston.

"So my entire touring schedule got shut down for 16 months and just three weeks before I was able to DJ for the first time since the COVID madness, I went and broke my leg in a scooter accident on the white isle of Ibiza," Wants told EDM.com.

Hannah Wants Performed With a Broken Leg After a Scooter Accident in Ibiza

