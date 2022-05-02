Skip to main content
Delete, Renowned Hard Dance Artist, Found Dead at 30



The late DJ had been open about his struggles with depression.





Renowned DJ and hard dance music producer Delete has died at the age of 30.

Delete, whose real name was Ryan Biggs, was revered in the hardstyle community for his unique approach to sound design and signature, gated kick drums. He was a staple at a bevy of the world's biggest hard dance music festivals, including Defqon.1, Q-BASE, QAPITAL and Decibel, among many others.

Yahoo News Australia reports Biggs was found dead at his home in the Netherlands on Saturday, April 30th. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Biggs' family released a statement announcing the DJ's tragic death and acknowledging "unanswered questions" surrounding his final moments.

"Yesterday our family received the most devastating news; that we had lost a son, a brother and an uncle," the statement reads. "Ryan was a shining light in our family, and we cannot convey in words how empty we feel and how empty our lives will be moving forward."

Biggs' family has launched a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs. According to his stepmother, Annmaree Biggs, he was battling mental health issues prior to his death. The late DJ had been open about his struggles with depression, which led him to cancel performances and delay music releases in the past.

"For the last few years it has been tough on Ryan with the lockdowns and mental health issues but he gave it everything he had for his fans," Annmaree wrote in the fundraiser's description.

It's important to note that the circumstances surrounding Delete's death have not been attributed to mental health issues at the time of writing. Police are currently investigating and they are not treating it as suspicious, according to Yahoo News Australia.

"Ryan touched the lives of so many, not only through his music, but through being the beautiful, wonderful human being that he was throughout his entire life," continues the statement released by Biggs' family. "Ryan's influence was truly international, and today, there are many people across Australia, The Netherlands and other parts of Europe who are grieving."

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends and loved ones of Delete.

Statement from the family of Delete, whose real name was Ryan Biggs.

Statement from the family of Delete, whose real name was Ryan Biggs.

