Hard Summer Announces 2020 Dates and Limited Presale

Hard Summer has wasted no time in asking fans to save the date for their 2020 edition. The event which has called the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California home for the last four years, is returning to the venue this August.

HARD Summer has consistently been a summer highlight for dance music fans. The festival has staked their claim in bringing out top talent in the best in dance music and hip hop to California. The event saw Kid Cudi, Major Lazer, and Dillon Francis take to the stage last year.

HARD Summer 2020 takes place the weekend of August 1st-2nd. Fans will have their first opportunity to secure a ticket during a limited 24-hour presale scheduled this Friday, January 17th. For more information visit the HARD Summer website.

FOLLOW HARD EVENTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/HARDFest

Twitter: twitter.com/HARDFEST

Instagram: instagram.com/HARDFEST