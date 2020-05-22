HARD Summer Announces Postponement to 2021, VIP Ticket Upgrades

COVID-19 continues its vicious rampage through the festival circuit, this time stomping on the sandcastles of leading summer festival brand HARD Summer.

The fest's organizers took to their social media channels to post an official statement sharing the morose news, which should come as no surprise considering the impact of the pandemic has effectively quashed the entire live concert industry. “Thank you for your support during these past few months," the statement reads. "Though the world is moving in a more positive direction we want to have HARD Summer as soon as it’s safe to do so and right now it’s too soon for us to be able to gather at HARD Summer this year.”

You can read the statement in full below.

All Hard Summer pass-holders, including those who purchased General Admission tickets, can find solace in the fact that the fest will upgrade them to VIP. Moreover, patrons who already have VIP passes will receive a complimentary VIP ticket. Hard Summer is also honoring refund requests, which is a classy move in light of the recent controversial no-refund policies upheld by many event brands during this cataclysmic pandemic, which has flung both festival organizers and their patrons into dire financial straits.

For more information, visit the official HARD Summer website.

FOLLOW HARD EVENTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/HARDFest

Twitter: twitter.com/HARDFEST

Instagram: instagram.com/HARDFEST