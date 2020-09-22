Hardwell, Chuckie Among a Number of Dutch Artists to Demand "Clarity" on COVID-19 in the Netherlands

Famed electronic music producers Hardwell and Chuckie are two of a bevy of Dutch artists to appear in a post by Instagram account @watchdogs.nl that demand "honesty and transparency" regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A Reddit user translated the post, which also includes a video wherein a number of the listed artists appear. "This can't go on any longer. We stand for good public health, our economy is at Breaking point, human behavior is being criminalized and what about the future of our Children? We want clarity," the post reads. "We had to watch the past 6 months how we kept moving backwards instead of forwards. That's why we demand honesty and transparency." The statement goes on to question the use of "non-medical masks" and the reliability of PCR tests, among other measures.

"We're saying NO in a symbolical way against all measurements until the government can justify the policy," the statement continued.

At the time of this article's publishing, the CDC marks the COVID-19 risk in the Netherlands as "high." There have been 95,995 total recorded cases and 6,281 deaths in the Netherlands.

It's worth noting that the @watchdogs.nl account's bio reads, "Protect our democracy and freedom of speech." You can view the post below.