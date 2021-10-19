Watch a Teary-Eyed Hardwell Take the Stage at ADE 2021 and Emotionally Address Fans

As the 2021 Amsterdam Dance Event drew to a close, Hardwell threw in a twist few saw coming.

The Dutch dance music icon, who is still officially on a hiatus—where he's remained since 2018—broke trend and appeared with some of his Revealed Recordings artists onstage at the label's showcase event.

"This is not official yet, but he’s coming, he's coming," KAAZE elatedly teased on the mic as Hardwell joined him onstage. In a clip posted to Instagram, Hardwell is seen jumping around energetically on stage to the sounds of Ran-D's hardstyle thriller, "Zombie."

At one point Hardwell is overcome with emotion, visibly tearing up as he looks out across the crowd. "I fucking miss you guys so much," he said, addressing the crowd in an emotional moment.

In early September, Hardwell was spotted onstage at an even more intimate party alongside Ran-D. Given the uptick in public sightings this fall, in addition to KAAZE's comments at ADE, it seems all but certain the fabled "Spaceman" producer will return to touring in some capacity—the question is when.

"The moment I get that feeling, that crazy excitement, I will be back right away,” Hardwell said of his touring prospects in an early 2020 episode of the "Revealed Podcast." Something tells us we're inching closer to that point with each passing day."

FOLLOW HARDWELL:

Facebook: facebook.com/djhardwell

Twitter: twitter.com/HARDWELL

Instagram: instagram.com/hardwell

Spotify: spoti.fi/3s1xcJD