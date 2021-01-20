"Hardwell On Air" Ends 10-Year Run With Landmark 500th Episode

"Hardwell On Air" Ends 10-Year Run With Landmark 500th Episode

Goodbye radio show, hello 24/7 YouTube livestream.
Author:
Publish date:

Though Hardwell once said, "Never Say Goodbye," the fact of the matter is that all chapters must come to an end at some point. 

After 10 years and 500 episodes, Hardwell has officially ended his long-running radio show, "Hardwell on Air." Since the Revealed Recordings label head has been on a touring hiatus since 2018, fans have flocked to the weekly series as a way to stay in the loop with the beloved electronic music artist. While the end of the radio show may come as a blow, fans will be happy to know that a new outlet is being launched in its stead. 

During the final episode, Hardwell announced that Revealed Recordings has launched a new 24/7 Youtube live radio channel. Now, "Hardwell on Air" fans have access to a nonstop selection of all things EDM and electro house. The channel will also be available on Twitch. Hardwell also promised that just like the original radio show's frequent hosting of guest mixes, so too will the 24/7 streaming venture. Stay tuned as more surprises are announced. 

You can stream the final episode of "Hardwell on Air" below. 

FOLLOW REVEALED RECORDINGS:

Website: revealedrecordings.com
Twitter: twitter.com/RevealedRec
Instagram: instagram.com/revealedrec

Related

Hardwell 2018 - 003
NEWS

Hardwell to Release "Best Of" Album This Month

Despite no scheduled shows, Hardwell continues to stay busy.

Hardwell 2018 - 003
FEATURES

Reminisce with Hardwell's Top 10 Collaborations

The legendary Dutch DJ is no longer touring, but that doesn't mean we've forgotten.

hardwell
NEWS

First Hardwell Interview in Two Years on Revealed Podcast

Hardwell talks about his sabbatical, the early days, and what's comes next.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer and Revealed Recordings label boss Hardwell courtesy of Rukes.
NEWS

Hardwell's Revealed Recordings to Take Over Ultra Music Festival Stage in 2020

Revealed Recordings will be highlighted on Ultra's UMF Radio Stage in 2020.

Hardwell with arms stretched out behind the DJ decks during a performance as confetti falls over the crowd in the background.
EVENTS

Hardwell's Revealed Recordings to Celebrate Ten-Year Anniversary with 360° Livestream Event

Could this stream mark the return of Hardwell to the stage?

Hardwell 2018 - 003
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Unleashes Big Room Mix Compilation "Revealed Vol. 10"

The massive 51-track compilation personally made for big room house lovers

maxresdefault (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell and Mike Williams Finally Release "I'm Not Sorry"

The two dutch DJs have been teasing this for some time now.

Hardwell
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell Drops First Track of 2019, "Being Alive" ft. JGUAR, on Revealed Recordings

Hardwell's legacy lives on despite his indefinite break from touring.