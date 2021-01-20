"Hardwell On Air" Ends 10-Year Run With Landmark 500th Episode

Though Hardwell once said, "Never Say Goodbye," the fact of the matter is that all chapters must come to an end at some point.

After 10 years and 500 episodes, Hardwell has officially ended his long-running radio show, "Hardwell on Air." Since the Revealed Recordings label head has been on a touring hiatus since 2018, fans have flocked to the weekly series as a way to stay in the loop with the beloved electronic music artist. While the end of the radio show may come as a blow, fans will be happy to know that a new outlet is being launched in its stead.

During the final episode, Hardwell announced that Revealed Recordings has launched a new 24/7 Youtube live radio channel. Now, "Hardwell on Air" fans have access to a nonstop selection of all things EDM and electro house. The channel will also be available on Twitch. Hardwell also promised that just like the original radio show's frequent hosting of guest mixes, so too will the 24/7 streaming venture. Stay tuned as more surprises are announced.

You can stream the final episode of "Hardwell on Air" below.

