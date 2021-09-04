September 4, 2021
Hardwell Reemerges for DJ Set With Ran-D At Private Party: Watch
Publish date:

Fans are reading between the lines as to whether or not Hardwell's recent public appearance means a return is in the cards.
Author:

Nico Alsemgeest

It feels like it's been forever since Hardwell announced his shocking retirement from live shows back in 2018. Now, at a time perhaps least expected, the Dutch electronic music icon has reemerged at what appears to be a small private party at Paintball Games Venhorst in the Netherlands.

The sighting is intriguing for multiple reasons, but first and foremost, it is driving speculation as to whether or not the famed "Apollo" producer will return to touring in a more formalized capacity.

In videos that have surfaced on social media, Hardwell appears to be going back-to-back with Ran-D in an intimate crowd setting. Clubs in the Netherlands are currently shuttered due to COVID-19 restrictions, which could explain the unusual venue choice.

Beyond that, it's still unknown how the arrangements came to be, or what the occasion was for Hardwell and Ran-D's appearance. However, one can't help but take notice of Hardwell's ear-to-ear smiles as Ran-D's massive single "Zombie" plays out in the background, and wonder what this appearance might mean for his future prospects.

Check out some of the clips that have emerged from the party below.  

