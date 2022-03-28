Skip to main content
Hardwell Announces World Tour and New Album: Watch His Full Ultra 2022 Comeback Set

News of the tour and album, "Rebels Never Die," arrived in the immediate aftermath of Hardwell's historic comeback set at the 2022 edition of Ultra Music Festival.

And just like that, Hardwell is back.

Fresh off a historic comeback set at the 2022 edition of Ultra Music Festival, the Dutch dance music icon has doubled down by announcing a world tour in support of a brand new album, Rebels Never Die. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, the tour is a "large-scale production concept that will give fans a unique multi-dimensional experience" to witness Hardwell's return to the stage after a four-year hiatus.

ultra music festival 2022 hardwell

Hardwell performs at the 2022 edition of Ultra Music Festival in Miami on March 27th, 2022.

The fabled "Spaceman" producer had performed at Ultra every year from 2012 to 2018, when he stunned the electronic dance music community by stepping away at the age of 30. He now seems to be back with a renewed creative spirit after his momentous performance, where he unveiled a revamped, electrifying sound rooted in techno and future rave music.

Hardwell dropped the curtain on a staggering 15 IDs during the set, giving fans a generous taste of honey before offering up the Rebels Never Die hive. He has not yet announced a release date for the full-length album, his first since 2015's debut United We Are, but revealed that it will feature 14 songs and will release under his storied record label, Revealed Recordings. Fans can pre-save the record here.

Approximately 150,000 people flocked to Ultra's Main Stage to experience Hardwell's set, which also reportedly broke the record for the festival's livestreaming viewership. Check out the full performance below.

Pre-sale tickets to the Rebels Never Die World Tour will be available on Tuesday March 29th at 17:00 CET (11AM ET, 8AM PT). General tickets will then release an hour later.

You can sign up for pre-sale access here and check out the full list of tour dates below.

Hardwell - Rebels Never Die 2022 World Tour Dates

  • March 27 – Miami, US – Ultra Music Festival
  • May 26 – Jerusalem, IL – Sacher Park
  • July 10 – Split, HR – Ultra Europe
  • July 15 – Boom, BE – Tomorrowland – Weekend 1
  • July 29 – Boom, BE – Tomorrowland – Weekend 2
  • August 07 – Cluj, RO – Untold Festival
  • August 14 – Ibiza, SP – Ushuaïa
  • August 28 – Daresbury, UK – Creamfields
  • September 16 – Montreal, CA – Olympic Stadium
  • September 17 – New York City, US – UBS Arena
  • September 23 – Vancouver, CA – Tradex
  • September 24 – San Francisco, US – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
  • October 1 – Valinhos, BR – Laroc Club
  • October 21 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
  • November 5 – Madrid, SP – IFEMA
  • November 12 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
  • November 25 – Dubai, AE – TBD
  • November 26 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
  • December 3 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

To Be Confirmed Dates:

  • December – Bangkok
  • December – Jakarta
  • December – Hong Kong
  • December – Shanghai
  • December – Taipei
Flyer for Hardwell's Rebels Never Die World Tour.

Flyer for Hardwell's Rebels Never Die World Tour.

