Hatsune Miku to be the First-Ever Vocaloid Pop Star to Play Coachella

Nothing screams "we're in a new decade" more than seeing an actual holographic performer listed on the official Coachella lineup. While we all remember the shock waves that hit after the surprise Tupac hologram was projected on stage during the headlining set of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg back in 2012, this is geared to be a little different. Making her Indio, California debut will be Hatsune Miku, the Japanese virtual music icon who is completely computer generated.

Hatsune Miku was debuted as a singing vocal synthesizer software called "Vocaloid" back in 2007 through the company Crypton Future Media. Her voice, modeled off of anime voice actress Saki Fujita, has been used on over 100,000 user-generated songs, and more than 4,000 are now sold through Crypton’s record label, Karent.

The amazing thing is she's no longer just a computer program. Her anthropomorphic character, a 16-year-old Japanese pop idol with turquoise hair, not only performs live but sells out arenas. Her first performance back in 2009 at Japan's Saitama Super Arena blew fans away. She's gone on to perform on The Late Show with David Letterman, and she even opened up for Lady Gaga on her ArtRave tour.

As Coachella has evolved over the years, organizers have made an effort to expand to the taste of the international market. This has been most evident in the past few years with the rise in Latin and Asian artists featured at the festival. Joining Miku on stage will be the Legendary Korean boy band BIGBANG, who will perform their first U.S. show in half a decade. Also listed on the lineup are the Seoul rap trio Epik High, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, and many other international artists from around the globe.

Coachella Music and Arts Festival has not always been the biggest risk taker when it comes to the lineup but it's refreshing to see them make these steps towards diversifying their clientele.

The Indio, California festival will return to the Empire Polo Club from April 10th-12th and April 17th-19th. Tickets for the first weekend of Coachella are sold out. For more information or to purchase tickets to the second weekend, visit the event website.

