Hayden James Announces Release Date of Sophomore Album, "LIFTED"

Triple-Platinum dance music producer Hayden James has announced the release date of LIFTED, his long-awaited sophomore album.

Scheduled to drop on April 8th, LIFTED will be James' first full-length album since 2019's Between Us, which spawned his global hit "NUMB." The record is slated to release by way of James' longtime label, Future Classic. It'll arrive ahead of back-to-back performances at both weekends of Coachella 2022, where he'll join Australian compatriot and Future Classic labelmate Flume.

Check out James' announcement below.

Following his Coachella performances, James is set to embark on an eponymous North American tour. The "Lifted" tour will kick off in early May in Nashville and hit major cities like Brooklyn, Boston and Los Angeles before concluding in mid-June in Vancouver.

You can check out the full list of tour dates below and purchase tickets here.

May 05: The Cowan, Nashville, TN

May 06: The Underground, Charlotte, NC

May 07: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

May 11: 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

May 12: Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

May 13: Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

May 14: L’Astral, Montreal, QC

May 19: Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON

May 20: Majestic Theater, Detroit, MI

May 21: The Vic Theatre, Chicago, IL

May 25: Emo’s, Austin, TX

May 26: Canton Hall, Dallas, TX

May 28: Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO

June 01: Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

June 02: House of Blues, San Diego, CA

June 03: The Novo, Los Angeles, CA

June 04: The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

June 09: Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

June 10: Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

June 11: Venue Nightclub, Vancouver, BC

