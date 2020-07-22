Henri PFR has not only been climbing the metaphorical ladder of dance music, having garnered support by EDM titans Armin van Burren and Robin Schulz, but he has also now climbed an actual ladder to the top of one of Belgium’s most symbolic buildings for a one-of-a-kind DJ set.

The charismatic 24-year-old DJ and producer recently signed to Spinnin' Records and celebrated the milestone with a performance atop the Atomium, a towering Brussels landmark. The Belgian artist's 60-minute set, which placed him a colossal 335 feet off the ground, was both thrilling and unnerving to watch. It involved 5 fixed cameras, 1 helicopter, 2 drones, and 2 mobile cameras, all combining to broadcast Henri PFR's expertise and showmanship worldwide.

Henri PFR has been taking the Belgian electronic music scene by storm, standing out as a classically trained artist and gifted beatmaker. The platinum-certified artist is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, which led him to launch his "Music For Bricks" campaign. He is also planning to host a charity music event that will support the facilitation of education and construction of schools in the Ivory Coast.

FOLLOW HENRI PFR:

Facebook: facebook.com/henripfr

Instagram: instagram.com/henripfr

Twitter: twitter.com/henripfr

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3fScFk9