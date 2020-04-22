Henry Fong, Elephante, MYRNE, and More to Perform at JadeTopia Virtual Festival

While everyone is currently trying to keep their spirits high during the quarantine, live streams have become a major source of entertainment. DJs and event organizers are making concerted efforts to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through these broadcasts.

JadeTopia is looking to do that and more by hosting what they say is the first online music festival featuring an all-Asian roster, which will raise money for relief efforts while also taking a stand against racism.

EDMTunes will launch JadeTopia this Friday, April 24th at 4PM EST (1PM PST), highlighting some of the key Asian artists dominating dance music. Featured on the lineup are Henry Fong, Florian Picasso, BEAUZ, Elephante, Justin OH, and more. These musically diverse artists will be broadcasting from around the world out of the USA, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam/France, and Singapore.

Michael Tam, Managing Editor of EDMTunes, shared the inspiration behind launching this type of an online festival. “Over the past few months, Asians have been victims of racial crimes due to COVID-19," he said. By creating JadeTopia, we hope to raise money to assist our health workers through Direct Relief as well as present Asians everywhere the opportunity to stand together during these unprecedented times.”

Just like in 2001 during the aftermath of 9/11, we've seen a rise in racial crimes. The xenophobia has recently been directed towards Asians and is something that must be stopped. We commend events like JadeTopia for doing their part to raise awareness.

EDMTunes has partnered with 1001Tracklists and the Facebook groups Subtle Asian Ravers/Subtle Asian Dating to launch this event. 100% of the proceeds and donations raised during the live stream will go towards the Direct Relief organization in the fight against COVID-19.

JadeTopia will premiere on Facebook Live and Twitch on April 24th at 4 PM EST. Sign up here to gain access to the event.