Honey Dijon May Have Catalyzed a "Beyoncé House Music Era"

"Yes, the music is coming!" promised Beyoncé in an interview with Harper's Bazaar last year. Now, rumors are swirling that some of that music was produced by house music producer Honey Dijon.

This is all according to a tweet from Gregory Ellwood, a music journalist known for being, well, in the know about all things Queen Bey. Two of the tracks off her upcoming album, B7, were purportedly produced by Dijon.

While neither of the artists have publicly responded to these whispers, it's no secret that these two icons are friends. Last year, for example, Dijon sent Beyoncé "kisses from Berlin" in a "Happy Birthday Beyoncé!" video produced by Apple Music.

"No idea about the actual sound...but holding out for a Beyoncé house music era," Ellwood wrote. You and us both, Gregory.

Meanwhile, Honey Dijon is gearing up for the release of her next studio album, Black Girl Magic, which she officially teased last week on social media. Listen to its first four singles below and sign up for updates here.

