Skip to main content
Honey Dijon May Have Catalyzed a "Beyoncé House Music Era"

Honey Dijon May Have Catalyzed a "Beyoncé House Music Era"

Rumors are swirling that Honey Dijon produced two tracks on Bey's upcoming album, "B7."

Shawn Tok/LOVE Magazine

Rumors are swirling that Honey Dijon produced two tracks on Bey's upcoming album, "B7."

"Yes, the music is coming!" promised Beyoncé in an interview with Harper's Bazaar last year. Now, rumors are swirling that some of that music was produced by house music producer Honey Dijon

This is all according to a tweet from Gregory Ellwood, a music journalist known for being, well, in the know about all things Queen Bey. Two of the tracks off her upcoming album, B7, were purportedly produced by Dijon.  

While neither of the artists have publicly responded to these whispers, it's no secret that these two icons are friends. Last year, for example, Dijon sent Beyoncé "kisses from Berlin" in a "Happy Birthday Beyoncé!" video produced by Apple Music. 

"No idea about the actual sound...but holding out for a Beyoncé house music era," Ellwood wrote. You and us both, Gregory. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

beyonce honey dijon
NEWS

Honey Dijon May Have Catalyzed a "Beyoncé House Music Era"

Rumors are swirling that Honey Dijon produced two tracks on Bey's upcoming album, "B7."

By Rachel Kupfer13 seconds ago
EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas Unveils Massive 2022 Lineup With ILLENIUM, Porter Robinson, More

This might just be EDC Las Vegas' biggest lineup to date.

By Niko Sani8 hours ago
odesza
NEWS

ODESZA Announce Release Date of New Album, "The Last Goodbye"

ODESZA also released "Love Letter," a collaboration with The Knocks.

By Jason Heffler21 hours ago

Meanwhile, Honey Dijon is gearing up for the release of her next studio album, Black Girl Magic, which she officially teased last week on social media. Listen to its first four singles below and sign up for updates here

FOLLOW HONEY DIJON:

Facebook: facebook.com/honeydijon
Twitter: twitter.com/honeydijon
Instagram: instagram.com/honeydijon
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hTtNaB

FOLLOW BEYONCÉ:

Facebook: facebook.com/beyonce
Twitter: twitter.com/beyonce
Instagram: instagram.com/beyonce
Spotify: spoti.fi/36LxwpX

Related

honey dijon
MUSIC RELEASES

Honey Dijon Remixes Riva Starr's "The Feeling" Into Tribal House Jam

"The Feeling" was one of Honey Dijon's favorite tracks of the year prior to her official remix.

Honey Dijon
MUSIC RELEASES

Honey Dijon Drops Stunning Remix of Love Regenerator and Steve Lacy's "Live Without Your Love"

For her latest remix, Honey Dijon took on Calvin Harris' Defected Records debut.

Honey-Dijon
MUSIC RELEASES

Honey Dijon Discusses Origins of Her "Realness Remix" for Lady Gaga In Insightful Apple Music Interview

She told Zane Lowe the remix came especially natural to her due to feelings of cultural alignment with the pop superstar.

david bowie
NEWS

Peloton Inks Deal for David Bowie's Music With Remixes From TOKiMONSTA, Honey Dijon and St. Vincent

Peloton users can now cycle to music by legendary glam rock musician David Bowie.

Honey-Dijon
MUSIC RELEASES

Honey Dijon's New Disco Track "Downtown" Captures the Freedom Found on Dancefloors

“Clubs for me are not just hedonistic dens of entertainment, but a place to meet, mate, create, and participate fearlessly!”

theblackmadonna
NEWS

The Black Madonna Announces "We Still Believe" US Tour Dates With Support from Honey Dijon

We Still Believe!

Eminem
NEWS

Eminem Drops A New Single “Walk On Water ft. Beyonce” From Forthcoming Album

The rap god is back!

Parklife Festival
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Kaytranada, Honey Dijon, More to Perform Manchester's Parklife Festival 2021

Parklife Festival 2021 has sold out in record time.