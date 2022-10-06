Honey Dijon Shares Details of Upcoming Sophomore Album, "Black Girl Magic"

Skip to main content
c/o Smirnoff

Trailblazing DJ and dance music artist Honey Dijon has shared all of the details of her highly anticipated, 15-track sophomore album, Black Girl Magic.

The album, which will feature collabs with Channel Tres, Pabllo Vittar, EVE and more, is set for release on November 18th, 2022 and will be available digitally and on vinyl.

"This album is dedicated to love. Love of music, community, but most of all the love of self," Dijon said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "Being true to who you are in spite of everything else and having the courage to love fearlessly." 

Ahead of the album's release, she dropped "Show Me Some Love" in collaboration with Tres and Sadie Walker. The track showcased Walker's angelic vocals, the perfect match for Tres' sultry lyricism.

"I had a lot of fun working with Honey on this track, and it's been fun through each stop of the process," Tres added. "We weren't together so it's always exciting to see where a collaborator will take the record when you send your parts over and this one was special to me. It's everything I love about underground dance music: Confident and sexy."

The album's details arrive shortly after Dijon's involvement in the "Beyoncé house music era." She played a pivotal role on Queen Bey's record-breaking album, Renaissance, and was also tapped to remix its lead single, "Break My Soul."

Check out the full Black Girl Magic tracklist below.

Honey Dijon - Black Girl Magic Tracklist

Honey Dijon featuring Kameelah Waheed ‘Love Is’
Honey Dijon featuring Ramona Renea – Love Is A State Of Mind
Honey Dijon featuring Dope Earth Alien – It’s Quiet Now
Honey Dijon featuring Annette Bowen & Nikki-O – Downtown
Honey Dijon featuring Rimarkable & Dope Earth Alien – Drama
Honey Dijon featuring Cor.Ece – Stand
Honey Dijon featuring EVE – In The Club
Honey Dijon featuring Hadiya George – Not About You
Honey Dijon featuring Pabllo Vittar & Urias – Everybody
Honey Dijon featuring Hadiya George – Love Me Like You Care
Honey Dijon & Channel Tres featuring Sadie Walker – Show Me Some Love
Honey Dijon featuring LATÁSHA – Don’t Be Afraid
Honey Dijon featuring Cor.Ece, Dave Giles & Mike Dunn - Work
Honey Dijon featuring Mike Dunn – C’s Up
Honey Dijon featuring Josh Caffe – La Femme Fantastique

