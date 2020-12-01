Watch Hot Since 82 Perform Live DJ Set from a Hot Air Balloon

Hot off the heels of his scintillating Recovery LP, house music vet Hot Since 82 has taken his album to new heights. You'll understand that pun in a moment.

In celebration of Recovery, the renowned British dance music producer recently filmed a live performance from a hot air balloon. After saying what we all would say before stepping into a hot air balloon ("I hope I don't fall out"), Hot Since 82 flung headlong into a his set, a hypnotic song-cycle of Recovery cuts. Floating above rolling hills and and sparkling, scenic rural setting, he played out a DJ set consisting of only tracks from his new album, further driving home the notion that it is one cohesive narrative.

Check out the full performance below.

Hot Since 82 released Recovery last Friday, November 27th. The record arrived by way of his own Knee Deep In Sound banner and spans 13 tracks, including collaboration with Rudimental, Miss Kittin, and iconic English artist Boy George, among others.

Listen to Recovery in full below.

FOLLOW HOT SINCE 82:

Facebook: facebook.com/hotsince82

Twitter: twitter.com/hotsince82

Instagram: instagram.com/hotsince82

Spotify: spoti.fi/2UpRXzd