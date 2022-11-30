Skip to main content
Insomniac's Unique Hotel Experience for EDC Las Vegas 2023 Is a "Rave Wonderland"

Insomniac's Unique Hotel Experience for EDC Las Vegas 2023 Is a "Rave Wonderland"

"Hotel EDC" will take over Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton next spring.

Brian Rapaport/EDM.com

"Hotel EDC" will take over Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton next spring.

Insomniac's iconic EDC Las Vegas is getting even bigger for its 30-year anniversary in 2023.

The renowned promoter has revealed "Hotel EDC," a new initiative taking over Resorts World's Las Vegas Hilton into a centralized hub for all things EDC. According to a press release issued to announce the first-of-its-kind festival experience, the 88-acre property will transform into a "rave wonderland" with a slew of unique fan experiences.

Pass-holders will be able to experience EDC Las Vegas through a variety of onsite activations, such as exclusive parties at Ayu Dayclub, special art installations and EDC-themed cocktails and food, among many other perks. "Hotel EDC" will also provide a number of premium add-on experiences, like shuttle service to and from the EDC festival grounds.

edc las vegas

EDC Las Vegas.

2022's edition of EDC Las Vegas was a huge success, drawing roughly 400,000 ravers to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Porter Robinson, Rezz, ILLENIUM, Zedd and many more performed at the brand's beloved stages. Insomniac also added a new stage, bionicJUNGLE, to the EDC lore last year.

EDC Las Vegas is scheduled for May 19-22, 2023. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit the "Hotel EDC" website.

