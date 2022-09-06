Skip to main content
Over a Decade Later, Hudson Mohawke's "Cbat" Tops Charts Following Bizarre Reddit Sex Confession

The song has gone viral over a decade after its original release.

Jonnie Chambers

There's no manual to achieving a chart topping hit—but having your music be the subject of an embarrassing sex confession may be one of the weirdest routes we've seen a song take.

Taking to the TIFU subreddit, a Redditor confessed to the world that Hudson Mohawke's track "Cbat" had been a staple of his love-making playlist for a number of years, and stood the test of time through multiple relationships. That was much to the chagrin of his current girlfriend, who unfortunately expressed her displeasure for the track after two years of their relationship.

The author of the post elaborated that the song happens to be his favorite part of the playlist, and he enjoyed the fact that he could align his motions to the quirky rhythm of the track during intimacy.

However, since his girlfriend expressed her distaste for the song, the author explains that it's created a wedge in their relationship.

"It’s fucked up the relationship tbh because sex feels awkward now," he writes. "The other day we were having sex with no music but I was still thrusting to the tune playing in my head. She recognised this and asked me to stop." 

The confession, which has since gone viral on Twitter and TikTok, has simultaneously landed "Cbat" in the #1 spot on the U.S. iTunes Electronic chart—over a decade since its release.

If after reading all of this, you're simply left wondering "how?" one TikTok user claiming to be one of the author's former girlfriends has come forward with a helpful visual reference.

