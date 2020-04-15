Kaskade Announces New Single "I Have Dreams" Will Drop On Friday

"I Have Dreams" features Blue Noir and Tishmal.
Kaskade took to Twitter to tease a new track coming this Friday, the downtempo electronic jam "I Have Dreams." The single is a collaboration with Australian artist Blue Noir, and it features NYC-based singer-songwriter Tishmal.

Fresh off the release of the fourth installation of his Redux EP series, Kaskade is set to release what sounds like a project that didn't make the final cut. However, that does not mean the track is lacking in quality.

Based off the short teaser, "I Have Dreams" sounds like a pristine example of Kaskade's beautiful "Redux" sound, with lush soundscapes and gooey chords coalescing under velvety vocals. Brilliantly down the BPM while still remaining under a deep house umbrella, "I Have Dreams" sounds like it will be a fantastic addition to Kaskade's already-robust 2020 catalog.

"I Have Dreams" is out this Friday, April 17 via Kaskade's Arkade imprint.

