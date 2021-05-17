Death of i_o Revealed to Be a Result of Natural Causes

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's report listed a thyroid disorder as i_o's cause of death.

Nearly six months after the tragic passing of Garrett Lockhart, who to friends, fans, and fellow artists was affectionately known as i_o, the cause of death of the beloved techno producer was revealed to have been a result of natural causes.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's report listed a thyroid condition called Hashimoto's thyroiditis, an autoimmune disorder that causes chronic inflammation of the thyroid gland. The report also notes that Lockhart died at his home.

The news of Lockhart's death in November 2020 sent the EDM community reeling—a phenomenon that continues to this day.

Following the news, the industry effectively banded together to pay tribute to the late electronic music producer and DJ, who Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella called a "beautiful soul" at the time. REZZ, deadmau5, NGHTMRE, and many more of Lockhart's contemporaries shared heartfelt tributes in the wake of his passing.

