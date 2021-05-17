Death of i_o Revealed to Be a Result of Natural Causes

Death of i_o Revealed to Be a Result of Natural Causes

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's report listed a thyroid disorder as i_o's cause of death.
Author:
Publish date:

i_o

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's report listed a thyroid disorder as i_o's cause of death.

Nearly six months after the tragic passing of Garrett Lockhart, who to friends, fans, and fellow artists was affectionately known as i_o, the cause of death of the beloved techno producer was revealed to have been a result of natural causes.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's report listed a thyroid condition called Hashimoto's thyroiditis, an autoimmune disorder that causes chronic inflammation of the thyroid gland. The report also notes that Lockhart died at his home.

i_o's cause of death was revealed to have been a result of a thyroid disorder.

i_o's cause of death was revealed to have been a result of a thyroid disorder.

The news of Lockhart's death in November 2020 sent the EDM community reeling—a phenomenon that continues to this day.

Following the news, the industry effectively banded together to pay tribute to the late electronic music producer and DJ, who Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella called a "beautiful soul" at the time. REZZ, deadmau5, NGHTMRE, and many more of Lockhart's contemporaries shared heartfelt tributes in the wake of his passing.

The team at EDM.com expresses our sincere condolences to the family, friends, fans and loved ones of Garrett Lockhart.

Related

An overhead sunset photo taken at cruise ship festival Holy Ship!
NEWS

Dominican Republic Deaths Resulted from Natural Causes: FBI

The tourist deaths in the region over the last year have been largely due to natural causes..

i_o
NEWS

deadmau5, REZZ, More Pay Tribute to i_o Following Producer's Tragic Death

The EDM family has banded together to pay tribute to Garrett Lockhart.

i_o
NEWS

Renowned Electronic Music Producer i_o Has Died

The team at EDM.com expresses our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of i_o.

i_o
NEWS

Four Months After Tragic Death, Tributes to i_o Flood His Social Media Everyday

"I'm alive because of your music, I love you for that."

Tomorrowland
NEWS

Two Tomorrowland Deaths Confirmed To Be Caused By Water Intoxication

Both female casualties died from the excessive drinking of water, which was caused by the combination of drugs, the dancing, and the blazing hot temperatures during both weekends.

i_o
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Celebrates the Life and Career of i_o With mau5trap radio Tribute Mix

The 115th episode of deadmau5's mau5trap radio was dedicated to the career of the late i_o.

rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Teases Remix of i_o and Grimes' "Violence"

REZZ has found the perfect way to pay tribute to the late i_o.

A photo of DJ/producer i_o performing in a warehouse with a crowd in the foreground.
MUSIC RELEASES

"Alchemy" by Above & Beyond Gets Turned into a Warehouse Heater by i_o

i_o brought his techno-inspired style to an Above & Beyond classic.