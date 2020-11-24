Renowned Electronic Music Producer i_o Has Died

Renowned electronic music producer i_o has tragically died at the age of 30.

According to an announcement shared on his Instagram account, i_o passed away yesterday, November 23rd, 2020. "This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love," the post reads. "Garrett's truth and soul lives on through the music he shared."

View the full announcement below.

At the time of this article's publishing, i_o's cause of death has not yet been publicly revealed.

The techno and deep house producer recently celebrated his signing to Armada Music, one of the most prestigious dance music record labels in the industry, as well as the launch of his own Label 444 imprint. He has also dropped many songs on deadmau5's mau5trap in addition to releasing music on Above & Beyond's venerated Anjunabeats banner.

The team at EDM.com expresses our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of i_o.