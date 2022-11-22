Skip to main content
Family of i_o Announces Posthumous Full-Length Album

The album, "Warehouse Summer," will feature 14 new tracks in collaboration with Lights.

c/o Armada Music

Two years after the tragic death of i_o, the family of the late electronic music producer has announced a posthumous album.

The album, Warehouse Summer, will release tomorrow, November 23rd. Sources tell EDM.com the LP spans 14 tracks and each one features vocals from alt-pop star Lights, a frequent collaborator of the renowned DJ, whose real name was Garrett Lockhart.

"This is a body of work that I’m immensely proud of and am very emotionally connected to," Lights said in a statement. "Garrett was endlessly talented and he inspired me to give my all and be my best. It’s safe to say making this album with him was life-changing. I hope you immerse yourself in it, there is a lot to feel in Warehouse Summer."

Lockhart died on November 23rd, 2020. His death was confirmed to have been the result of natural causes after a "sudden and fatal arrhythmia." The L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's report listed a thyroid condition called Hashimoto's thyroiditis, an autoimmune disorder that causes chronic inflammation of the thyroid gland.

deadmau5 rezz
EVENTS

Rezz Reveals Plans for First-Ever B2B With deadmau5 In 2023

After attending a recent deadmau5 show, REZZ announced her first "proper" B2B with the masked superstar at a festival next year.

By Nick Yopko
283456296_910332483166030_7996484585770545831_n
Lifestyle

This Custom Sneaker Artist Turns Ordinary Vans Into EDM Art Pieces

Maddison Brady crafts custom shoes based on the imagery of Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, Rezz and many more.

By Cameron Sunkel
i_o
NEWS

By Jason Heffler

"We’d like to thank all who have patiently and lovingly stood by waiting for us, G’s family, to say yes to releasing these last tracks," reads a statement released by Lockhart's family. "Thank you to the i_o management for bringing together all the teams necessary to release these last tracks of music produced by Garrett & Lights. We are grateful to them and so many others for their regular 'check-ins' with us, allowing us time and space to miss him and grieve his absence."

"We loved hearing from so many, as each of us remember Garrett in different ways," the statement continues. "Some of your stories made us laugh or smile, others made us cry, for it is in those stories we relived much of what Garrett was about as a person and in the many ways his life impacted each of us. Thank you for sharing yourselves with us, it has truly helped in the healing. We hope with this music release there will be healing for others as well. Continue to take gentle care of yourselves and each other, remembering how fragile life can be."

