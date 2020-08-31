i_o Introduces New Label 444 Imprint and Signs with Armada Music

Armin van Buuren's Armada Music recently announced that their newest signee is none other than i_o. In addition to the new signing, the mysterious artist has started his own imprint, Label 444. His Armada Music artist profile page explains that the imprint will host his more underground-sounding music while his other works will be on the main label.

"He’s joined the Armada family for 2021, with promises of releasing dance smashes on the label. He will also off the year with his own imprint, Label 444, where his hard underground sound will reside," the page reads.

i_o's first release on Armada Music since signing with the label is titled "IN MY HEAD" and will arrive next month. He shared a preview of the new vocal-driven song via Twitter, giving fans a small taste of what's in store.

"IN MY HEAD" by i_o is set to release on Friday, September 18th on Armada Music. For more information on the new signee, you can connect with him on his socials below.

