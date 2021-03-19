Four Months After Tragic Death, Tributes to i_o Flood His Social Media Everyday

"I'm alive because of your music, I love you for that."

It's clear that i_o's legacy will forever live on in the electronic dance music community.

Four months after his tragic death, tributes to i_o continue to flood the late artist's Instagram page every single day, despite the account's dormancy. "444 has been following me around," one user wrote yesterday, March 18th. "I just wanted to say that I miss seeing your tweets and I miss you." "This one doesn't heal," wrote another.

"Listening right now and so thankful for your music, it helps me survive a world where I feel wholly unwanted," reads a particularly poignant homage shared earlier this week. "Thanks for making what you felt, what we've all felt, and making it so genuine and pure. I'm alive because of your music, I love you for that."

i_o died at the age of 30 on Monday, November 23rd, 2020. The EDM community banded together in the wake of his passing to pay tribute and share their memories of the renowned techno producer, including deadmau5, REZZ, NGHTMRE, and many more.

"[M]ay you find rest, and let your music live on into eternity," deadmau5 wrote at the time. The electronic music legend also went on to release a special tribute mix, which you can listen to here.