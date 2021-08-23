Multi-Platinum DJ and Dance Music Producer Ian Carey Dead at 46

Chris Lake, Laidback Luke, and many more have paid tribute to the influential house music producer.

Renowned DJ and record producer Ian Carey has died at the age of 46.

Beloved for his unique approach to house music production, Carey was a multi-platinum artist who worked with major contemporary music artists such as Taio Cruz, Snoop Dogg, Afrojack, and Timbaland. His breakthrough summertime smash "Keep On Rising," a track featuring Michelle Shellers and released in 2008, was a highlight in a career of many.

Carey's final release was a remix of "Keep On Rising" by ManyFew and Joe Stone, following a handful of reworks from other electronic music producers.

2009's "Get Shaky," released via Spinnin' Records under his The Ian Carey Project alias, reached the top ten on the charts in Australia, Belgium, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The track peaked at number two and achieved Double Platinum certification in Australia. The official music video for "Get Shaky" also won the award for Best Dance Video that year.

Carey's cause of death has not yet been revealed. Many of his dance music contemporaries, such as Chris Lake and Laidback Luke, have shared tributes on social media, which you can read below.

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of Ian Carey.