August 23, 2021
Multi-Platinum DJ and Dance Music Producer Ian Carey Dead at 46
Publish date:

Chris Lake, Laidback Luke, and many more have paid tribute to the influential house music producer.
Author:

Ian Carey/Facebook

Renowned DJ and record producer Ian Carey has died at the age of 46.

Beloved for his unique approach to house music production, Carey was a multi-platinum artist who worked with major contemporary music artists such as Taio Cruz, Snoop Dogg, Afrojack, and Timbaland. His breakthrough summertime smash "Keep On Rising," a track featuring Michelle Shellers and released in 2008, was a highlight in a career of many. 

Carey's final release was a remix of "Keep On Rising" by ManyFew and Joe Stone, following a handful of reworks from other electronic music producers.

