September 29, 2021
The Reopening of Ibiza's Nightlife Scene Is Almost Here
Publish date:

The Reopening of Ibiza's Nightlife Scene Is Almost Here

Nightclubs in the White Isle are set to return on October 8th.
Author:

Amnesia Ibiza/Wikimedia Commons

Nightclubs in the White Isle are set to return on October 8th.

According to an announcement made by the Consell de Govern Balearics, the popular island and nightlife destination of Ibiza will be allowed to reopen its nightclubs soon. 

However, the White Isle won't exactly resemble its full-fledged glory off the bat. Stipulations of the club reopenings include safety measures such as a requirement for patrons to wear masks on the dancefloor at all times, drinking only when seated, and the presentation of proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry to each venue. 

Ibiza's clubs and nightlife destinations will only be allowed to operate at 75% capacity. While not ideal for revelers and club owners alike, the island's entertainment association, Ocio de Ibiza, believes it's a step in the right direction.

”The responsibility we have from now on has been demonstrated," said Ocio de Ibiza Leisure Manager José Luis Benítez. "We are going to ask our partners and clients for more responsibility so that they do not take any step backwards.”

Recommended Articles

Shivam Bhatia
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 072

Shivan Bhatia, Gaszia, St. Mary and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

2 hours ago
Amnesia ibiza
NEWS

The Reopening of Ibiza's Nightlife Scene Is Almost Here

Nightclubs in the White Isle are set to return on October 8th.

5 hours ago
l11-beta.jpg__800x549_q85_crop_subsampling-2_upscale
GEAR + TECH

Ableton Launches Live 11.1 Update Beta

Many improvements and new features are included in the update.

5 hours ago
amnesia ibiza

Amnesia Ibiza queue.

Some clubs are now left with a difficult decision to remain shuttered or fall in line with the new requirements, which may still affect venues' ability to operate effectively from a financial standpoint. Currently, the island as a whole is allowing venues to operate outdoors at 50% capacity. The new guidelines will allow indoor clubs to open at 75% capacity, with a 5AM curfew, beginning October 8th. 

"The Balearic Islands are practically back to normal, with a very important flexibility of measures, but the distance between people and the use of a mask, as well as ventilation, is maintained,” said a Spanish government spokesperson of the announcement.

Related

China Nightclubs
NEWS

China's Nightlife Industry Reopens, Navigates Long Phase to Recovery

China's nightlife industry has been hard-hit, but a new sense of optimism lingers in the air.

87356034_3074755709210506_2684409655840473088_n
INDUSTRY

Netherlands Nightlife to Return to Full Capacity

The reopening of Netherlands' nightlife is coming four days early.

pexels nhs
Lifestyle

Ibiza Government Thanks NHS Workers with Free 2021 Ibiza Holiday

Healthcare staff across Europe will be treated to a free Ibiza holiday next year as a reward for their efforts fighting COVID-19.

strip club
INDUSTRY

France's Nightlife Sector Remains Shuttered While Strip Clubs Reopen

French Members of Parliament point out the absurdity of opening swinger's clubs while nightclubs remain shuttered.

Martin Garrix performing at Ushuaïa Ibiza.
INDUSTRY

Spain's Bars and Clubs are Beginning to Reopen, but Ibiza's Club Circuit Remains Shut

By decree, clubs in the Balearic Islands have been ordered to remain closed for the time being.

sahara-tent-at-coachella
NEWS

Coachella and Other Large-Scale Music Festivals Not Part of California's Reopening Plan

California may put large-scale conventions and festivals on hold until October.

Ushuaia Club Ibiza
NEWS

Ibiza Announces Cancellation and Postponement of Tourism for Summer 2020

Ibiza nightlife and tourism come to a screeching halt due to COVID-19 concerns.

tai-s-captures-Lhb-zwQ-QGI-unsplash
INDUSTRY

UK's Night Time Industries Association Wants Nightclubs to Reopen—With Masks and Social Distancing

The organization is pushing to get UK clubs up and running again—with safety protocols that are a far cry from what clubbers are used to.