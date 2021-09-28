The Reopening of Ibiza's Nightlife Scene Is Almost Here

Nightclubs in the White Isle are set to return on October 8th.

According to an announcement made by the Consell de Govern Balearics, the popular island and nightlife destination of Ibiza will be allowed to reopen its nightclubs soon.

However, the White Isle won't exactly resemble its full-fledged glory off the bat. Stipulations of the club reopenings include safety measures such as a requirement for patrons to wear masks on the dancefloor at all times, drinking only when seated, and the presentation of proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry to each venue.

Ibiza's clubs and nightlife destinations will only be allowed to operate at 75% capacity. While not ideal for revelers and club owners alike, the island's entertainment association, Ocio de Ibiza, believes it's a step in the right direction.

”The responsibility we have from now on has been demonstrated," said Ocio de Ibiza Leisure Manager José Luis Benítez. "We are going to ask our partners and clients for more responsibility so that they do not take any step backwards.”

Amnesia Ibiza queue. David Boyle/Wikimedia Commons

Some clubs are now left with a difficult decision to remain shuttered or fall in line with the new requirements, which may still affect venues' ability to operate effectively from a financial standpoint. Currently, the island as a whole is allowing venues to operate outdoors at 50% capacity. The new guidelines will allow indoor clubs to open at 75% capacity, with a 5AM curfew, beginning October 8th.

"The Balearic Islands are practically back to normal, with a very important flexibility of measures, but the distance between people and the use of a mask, as well as ventilation, is maintained,” said a Spanish government spokesperson of the announcement.