Ibiza Nightlife Officials Confirm Clubs Can Return In April 2022: Report

Nightlife will reportedly soon return to one of the world's top clubbing destinations, Ibiza.

According to a report by Diario de Ibiza, a number of nightlife and tourism officials have confirmed plans for the island's nightclubs to return in April 2022. The onset and impact of COVID-19 decimated Ibiza's nightlife sector, which hasn't been fully open since 2019.

"The idea is that the opening will be at the end of April, two weeks ahead of what is normally done," said José Luis Benítez, Manager of the Ibiza Leisure Association, per Diario. He added that the hope is to persist until November if "all goes well," which would signal the longest clubbing season in White Isle history.

Benítez also claimed that "all of the island’s major nightlife enterprises are actively working this winter to prepare for the season."

A statement by Iago Negueruela, Balearic Minister of Tourism, seems to confirm Benítez's comments. According to Ibiza Spotlight, Negueruela said "the clubs will be able to open this summer," adding that "the COVID passport is the key." COVID passports were implemented in Ibiza in 2021.

According to the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Spain and Andorra, effective February 2022, U.S. citizens can travel to Spain on non-essential travel—such as tourism—if they show proof of full vaccination and have received the last required dose no less than 14 days and no more than 270 days prior to arrival.