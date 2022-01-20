Skip to main content
Ibiza Nightlife Officials Confirm Clubs Can Return In April 2022: Report

Ibiza Nightlife Officials Confirm Clubs Can Return In April 2022: Report

José Luis Benítez, Manager of the Ibiza Leisure Association, claimed that "all of the island’s major nightlife enterprises are actively working this winter to prepare for the season."

David Švihovec

José Luis Benítez, Manager of the Ibiza Leisure Association, claimed that "all of the island’s major nightlife enterprises are actively working this winter to prepare for the season."

Nightlife will reportedly soon return to one of the world's top clubbing destinations, Ibiza.

According to a report by Diario de Ibiza, a number of nightlife and tourism officials have confirmed plans for the island's nightclubs to return in April 2022. The onset and impact of COVID-19 decimated Ibiza's nightlife sector, which hasn't been fully open since 2019.

"The idea is that the opening will be at the end of April, two weeks ahead of what is normally done," said José Luis Benítez, Manager of the Ibiza Leisure Association, per Diario. He added that the hope is to persist until November if "all goes well," which would signal the longest clubbing season in White Isle history.

Amnesia ibiza

Recommended Articles

hayden james
NEWS

Hayden James Announces Release Date of Sophomore Album, "LIFTED"

"LIFTED" will release on James' longtime label, Future Classic.

1 hour ago
tiesto
EVENTS

The Chainsmokers and Tiësto to Headline Super Bowl 2022 Parties

The Chainsmokers will perform on Friday, February 11th and Tiësto on the 12th.

2 hours ago
Nick Middleton 2
FEATURES

"By Artists for Artists": How The Funk Hunters' Nick Middleton Evolved From DJ to Music Exec

"Because I wear multiple hats, I can hit pause for a second and have the perspective of an artist."

3 hours ago

Benítez also claimed that "all of the island’s major nightlife enterprises are actively working this winter to prepare for the season."

A statement by Iago Negueruela, Balearic Minister of Tourism, seems to confirm Benítez's comments. According to Ibiza Spotlight, Negueruela said "the clubs will be able to open this summer," adding that "the COVID passport is the key." COVID passports were implemented in Ibiza in 2021.

According to the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Spain and Andorra, effective February 2022, U.S. citizens can travel to Spain on non-essential travel—such as tourism—if they show proof of full vaccination and have received the last required dose no less than 14 days and no more than 270 days prior to arrival.

Related

Amnesia ibiza
NEWS

The Reopening of Ibiza's Nightlife Scene Is Almost Here

Nightclubs in the White Isle are set to return on October 8th.

general ibiza
NEWS

Ibiza Officials Are Seeking Out Informants to Flag Illegal Parties for Law Enforcement: Report

Ibiza visitors aged 30 to 40 may be uniquely positioned to assist law enforcement—provided they're willing to party.

Ushuaia Club Ibiza
NEWS

Ibiza Announces Cancellation and Postponement of Tourism for Summer 2020

Ibiza nightlife and tourism come to a screeching halt due to COVID-19 concerns.

empty dancefloor
NEWS

Quebec and British Columbia Ban Dancing In Bars and Nightclubs

The two provinces recently relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in nightlife businesses—but you can't dance.

Heart Hands
OPINION

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger... Different: Nightlife In the Post-Pandemic World

Nightlife always finds a way.

China Nightclubs
NEWS

China's Nightlife Industry Reopens, Navigates Long Phase to Recovery

China's nightlife industry has been hard-hit, but a new sense of optimism lingers in the air.

87356034_3074755709210506_2684409655840473088_n
INDUSTRY

Netherlands Nightlife to Return to Full Capacity

The reopening of Netherlands' nightlife is coming four days early.

Screenshot 2021-02-26 at 10.15.29
EVENTS

Iconic Ibiza Club Amnesia Announces 2021 Closing Party

One of the world's most coveted clubbing destinations is primed for its grand return following a year of unprecedented cancellations.