Ibiza Officials Are Seeking Out Informants to Flag Illegal Parties for Law Enforcement: Report
Publish date:

Ibiza Officials Are Seeking Out Informants to Flag Illegal Parties for Law Enforcement: Report

Ibiza visitors aged 30 to 40 may be uniquely positioned to assist law enforcement—provided they're willing to party.
Author:

Pixabay

Ibiza visitors aged 30 to 40 may be uniquely positioned to assist law enforcement—provided they're willing to party.

Struggling to mitigate a recent surge in COVID-19 cases under control, authorities in Ibiza are turning to an unlikely group of people for assistance—tourists. 

Visitors to the island between ages 30 and 40 may be uniquely positioned to assist in the effort, provided they're willing to party, of course. Law enforcement is currently in discussions to put together a task force of party-goers who will infiltrate illegal gatherings and parties from the inside and flag them for police to respond. 

Since law enforcement personnel are recognizable to locals, Ibiza officials are reportedly seeking support from outside its borders to help with the problem. As The Guardian notes, most of the island's illegal gatherings take place within private residences, and being able to justify the need for a warrant in order to break up a gathering is difficult without insider knowledge. 

general ibiza

Ibiza officials have reportedly called on tourists to help in detecting and policing illicit parties on the island.

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2021-07-20 at 10.28.22 AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Sovereign Records Drops Dancefloor-Ready "Sovereign Collection Vol.1"

Sovereign Records' latest offering is an inclusive 10-track compilation album.

rolls rollin
MUSIC RELEASES

Rolls Rollin Extends Invitation to an "Unholy Invasion" With New Hyper-House Track

"Unholy Invasion" is out now on Rollin Royalty Records.

Deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Taps J Balvin Collaborator Jeon for Spicy New Hip-Shaker, "Rumba"

Packed with Cumbia-inspired flavor, the track is the fifth to be released ahead of Deorro's debut Latin album.

Though the idea might sound far-fetched, one local official has high confidence the idea will come to fruition as early as this summer. “I have no doubt that it will be up and running this summer," Mario Juan said. "It’s a necessity to safeguard the health situation in Ibiza.”

Ibiza's restaurants and bars are currently open, but nightlife venues—including the region's iconic clubs—remain shut with the exception of those which have the ability to host outdoor events.

Related

police
NEWS

Police Called On Senior Citizens in Line for COVID-19 Vaccine Due to Reports of "Illegal Rave"

Police were called in to break up a rave, what they found instead was rather unexpected.

general
NEWS

UK Home Office Publishes New PSA Video Condemning Raving

Law enforcement has published a video condemning raving as the UK struggles to reel in a thriving underground scene of unlicensed events.

pexels nhs
Lifestyle

Ibiza Government Thanks NHS Workers with Free 2021 Ibiza Holiday

Healthcare staff across Europe will be treated to a free Ibiza holiday next year as a reward for their efforts fighting COVID-19.

martin-garrix-admat-june-2018-billboard-embed
NEWS

Martin Garrix Announces Official Ibiza Lineup

Martin Garrix will take over Ushuaia Ibiza every Thursday along with these amazing artists.

Ushuaia Club Ibiza
NEWS

Ibiza Announces Cancellation and Postponement of Tourism for Summer 2020

Ibiza nightlife and tourism come to a screeching halt due to COVID-19 concerns.

General
NEWS

Illegal UK Rave in Abandoned Bank Vault Busted by Police

Over 40 people are facing fines after raving in a vacant London bank vault.

Amnesia Ibiza
EVENTS

Authorities Shut Down 130-Person Party at Amnesia in Ibiza

Fans are now questioning the club's commitment to safety.

General
NEWS

St. Patricks Day Rave Planned for 5,000 in Defiance of Ireland's Lockdown Orders

Organizers are confidently stating that law enforcement will not be able to determine the warehouse location they've selected.