Ibiza Officials Are Seeking Out Informants to Flag Illegal Parties for Law Enforcement: Report

Struggling to mitigate a recent surge in COVID-19 cases under control, authorities in Ibiza are turning to an unlikely group of people for assistance—tourists.

Visitors to the island between ages 30 and 40 may be uniquely positioned to assist in the effort, provided they're willing to party, of course. Law enforcement is currently in discussions to put together a task force of party-goers who will infiltrate illegal gatherings and parties from the inside and flag them for police to respond.

Since law enforcement personnel are recognizable to locals, Ibiza officials are reportedly seeking support from outside its borders to help with the problem. As The Guardian notes, most of the island's illegal gatherings take place within private residences, and being able to justify the need for a warrant in order to break up a gathering is difficult without insider knowledge.

Ibiza officials have reportedly called on tourists to help in detecting and policing illicit parties on the island.

Though the idea might sound far-fetched, one local official has high confidence the idea will come to fruition as early as this summer. “I have no doubt that it will be up and running this summer," Mario Juan said. "It’s a necessity to safeguard the health situation in Ibiza.”

Ibiza's restaurants and bars are currently open, but nightlife venues—including the region's iconic clubs—remain shut with the exception of those which have the ability to host outdoor events.