Iconic Stockholm Concert Venue Renamed After Avicii

Iconic Stockholm Concert Venue Renamed After Avicii

The Ericsson Globe has been renamed after the legendary dance music producer to raise awareness of mental health issues.
Author:
Publish date:

Sean Eriksson

The Ericsson Globe has been renamed after the legendary dance music producer to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The lasting impression of Avicii is not easily captured in words.

The impact he had on his home city of Stockholm alone is seen through monuments and murals spread throughout the city. Now, one of Sweden's most visited and iconic venues, the Ericsson Globe, has been renamed as the Avicii Arena. 

The partnership between the Tim Bergling Foundation and ASM Global's Stockholm Live has transformed the venue into a symbol of the #ForABetterDay initiative, which focuses on helping young people with mental illness and suicide prevention. They kicked off the program last year by asking Sweden's youth to share their mental health issues, worries, and concerns with the foundation. In August, Sweden's Prime Minister will present their thoughts and voices to the public. 

”It was a significant milestone in Tim’s career when he played here 9 years ago," said Klas Bergling, Avicii's father. "He would be extremely proud that this iconic building from today will bear his name.” 

In celebration of the Avicii Arena, The Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra has recorded a symphonic version of the legendary artist's song "For a Better Day" featuring 14-year-old Ella Tiritiello from Kristianstad.

You can check out the full performance below. 

Related

avicii
NEWS

City of Stockholm to Build Memorial for Avicii in Humlegården Park

The district of Östermalm, where Avicii resided, is working with the Tim Bergling Foundation on the memorial.

Avicii
NEWS

Avicii's Biography Receives Official North America Release Date

Fans can get their hands on a copy in November.

avicii concert
MUSIC RELEASES

Concert Version of Avicii's "Fades Away" Released Ahead of Tribute Live Stream

The new version of the track features MishCatt and will be performed at the Avicii Tribute Concert in Stockholm.

avic
NEWS

The Avicii Tribute Concert Took Only Hours to Sell Out

The mental health awareness event will bring the late producer's friends to the stage for a good cause.

Avicii
NEWS

A Memorial for Avicii is Being Built in Stockholm

"This place will offer an opportunity to remember Tim and his music, which meant and means so much to many people around the world."

alesso tove lo
INDUSTRY

Alesso, Tove Lo, More Donate Spotify Covers to Avicii's Tim Bergling Foundation for Mental Health Awareness

The album covers will be replaced with animated shorts that visualize children's emotions and anxiety.

Avicii
NEWS

Avicii's Biography Officially Slated for 2021 Release: Read the Synopsis

The speculation surrounding the release of Avicii's biography can now be put to bed.

David Guetta and Avicii
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta Premieres Previously Unheard Avicii Collab at Tribute Concert

“This is the very first time I’ve played it, and will probably be the last.”