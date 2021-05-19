Iconic Stockholm Concert Venue Renamed After Avicii

The Ericsson Globe has been renamed after the legendary dance music producer to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The lasting impression of Avicii is not easily captured in words.

The impact he had on his home city of Stockholm alone is seen through monuments and murals spread throughout the city. Now, one of Sweden's most visited and iconic venues, the Ericsson Globe, has been renamed as the Avicii Arena.

The partnership between the Tim Bergling Foundation and ASM Global's Stockholm Live has transformed the venue into a symbol of the #ForABetterDay initiative, which focuses on helping young people with mental illness and suicide prevention. They kicked off the program last year by asking Sweden's youth to share their mental health issues, worries, and concerns with the foundation. In August, Sweden's Prime Minister will present their thoughts and voices to the public.

”It was a significant milestone in Tim’s career when he played here 9 years ago," said Klas Bergling, Avicii's father. "He would be extremely proud that this iconic building from today will bear his name.”

In celebration of the Avicii Arena, The Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra has recorded a symphonic version of the legendary artist's song "For a Better Day" featuring 14-year-old Ella Tiritiello from Kristianstad.

You can check out the full performance below.