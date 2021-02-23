Idris Elba Reveals Collaboration With Megan Thee Stallion in the Works

In a recent interview with Idris Elba on The All-New Capital Weekender, the double-threat actor and dance music producer indicated he's coming in hot with a slew of new original songs in the near future.

Evidently, Elba has been hunkered down in the studio over the last several months and has multiple high-profile collaborations to show for it. That includes a track with "Come Together" producer Franky Wah, and a "sneaky tune" that Elba has been keeping under wraps with Megan Thee Stallion and Davido.

Immediately after the reveal, Elba shared that he's found himself in a positive, motivated headspace and is ready to take his music to the next level. "It's one of those junctures, where I just feel like man, life's too short, you've just got to do what you want to do," he elaborated.

Elba has been garnering attention for his high-energy brand of house music, but he hasn't hesitated to venture into hip-hop territory as well. That includes the producer's latest, "Courteney Cox," a track he recently released alongside Connor Price that spawned a music video with a cameo from the famed Friends actress.

