Idris Elba's TV Show "Turn Up Charlie" Cancelled After One Season

International superstar actor, DJ, and musician Idris Elba is somewhat of a modern day renaissance man. Aside from starring in box office smash hits like Hobbs & Shaw and Pacific Rim, as well as the BBC's iconic television series Luther, Elba has also been a musician and DJ for quite some time.

Combining his passion for acting with the world of electronic music, he created a series for Netflix called Turn Up Charlie, a comedy about a struggling DJ navigating the world of music as a bachelor. Unfortunately, the series was met with lukewarm reviews from both critics and viewers and, after just one season, Turn Up Charlie was cancelled at Netflix.

"We're especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heart-warming comedy series," said Netflix in an official statement. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects."

Netflix's decisions on whether to renew or cancel series are based upon internal data on a cost versus viewership analysis.

Fans and those interested in checking out Turn Up Charlie are still able to view the first and only season on Netflix. Elba's original music can be heard via his SoundCloud.

H/T: The Hollywood Reporter

FOLLOW IDRIS ELBA:

Facebook: facebook.com/idriselba

Twitter: twitter.com/idriselba

Instagram: instagram.com/idriselba

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/idriselba