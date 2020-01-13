The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Diplo, and More Nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees have just been Announced. There are a handful of dance-specific categories as nearly every major music genre is represented. In the EDM world, Diplo, Kygo, Loud Luxury, Marshmello, and The Chainsmokers were nominated for Dance Artist of the Year with each act excluding The Chainsmokers also receiving a Dance Song of the Year nomination for one of their tracks.

Those up for the dance song honors include "Body" by Loud Luxury featuring Brando, "Close to Me" by Ellie Goulding, Diplo, and Swae Lee, "Here with Me" by Marshmello featuring CHVRCHES, "Higher Love" by Kygo and Whitney Houston, and "So Close" by NOTD and Felix Jaehn featuring Captain Cuts and Georgia Ku.

In addition to his previous inclusions, Kygo is also nominated for Best Remix for "Higher Love," the only EDM entry in the running to win that award.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards takes place on Sunday, March 29th at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on Fox at 8:00 PM EST. For more information and to see the entire list of nominees, head over to their official website.

H/T: Your EDM

