III Points has announced its lineup for the event's seventh edition. The festival, which was moved to May of this year from its original dates in February, will once again take place at its home of Mana Wynwood.

Headliners for the 2020 edition include The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan and Disclosure. The general of genre-leading talent is followed by a producer heavy undercard led by Caribou, Amon Tobin, Kaytranada and Chris Lake.

III Points has consistently maintained a balance between mainstream talent and underground names, and their latest offering is a continued representation of that. As in years past, the festival will be broadcasting multiple nights of Boiler Room which is sure to keep the dance floor going all night long.

III Points was originally set to take place the same weekend as Super Bowl 54 this February which will see a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. However, the Super Bowl was then scheduled to take place in Miami which ultimately forced the festival to reschedule to the weekend of May 1st. With their lineup now in full view, it's doubtful fans will find reason to skip out on the event this year despite the delay.

Tickets to III Points Festival go on sale this Friday, January 24th at 10:00 AM EST.

